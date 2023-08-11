Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail

11 August 2023 6:44 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Department of Correctional Services
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola
Makgothi Thobakgale

The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - An announcement on whether former President Jacob Zuma should return to jail is imminent.

The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.

It follows a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that Zuma should complete his 15-month sentence handed to him for refusing to give evidence at the state capture inquiry.

In 2021, Zuma's incarceration at the Estcourt Correctional Centre sparked riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president only served two months of his sentence before former Correctional Services boss, Arthur Fraser, set him free on medical parole.

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed the department's application to appeal the SCA's ruling that Zuma should complete his term.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail




