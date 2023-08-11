CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed Santaco's decision to call off its taxi strike.
Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.
Five people died in violent protests linked to the strike, while buses, trucks, vehicles and other infrastructure were damaged.
All parties are now expected to work towards releasing minibus taxis that were impounded wrongfully.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said impoundments would continue if taxi owners did not have an operating licence or if drivers were not in possession of a driving license.
Unroadworthy vehicles and vehicles on incorrect routes would also be seized.
"We have agreed that the Taxi Task Team will further define a list within 14 days of additional major offences in terms of which vehicles will be impounded. The task team will similarly compile an agreed-upon list of minor offences, which do not have commuter safety implications, and which will not be impoundable."
Hill-lewis said that they had also made two important improvements for the future.
"Santaco has agreed that never again will they call a strike during the middle of a working day, and that they will always give at least 36 hours’ notice ahead of planned strike action. Secondly, before calling strike action, the task team will now have a dispute escalation and resolution clause, to escalate disputes directly to the premier and myself as mayor."
This article first appeared on EWN : CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
After an eight-day strike, the taxi industry reached an agreement with the City of Cape Town.Read More
Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail
Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola outlined this decision to members of the media in Hatfield, Pretoria on Friday morning.Read More
Lamola to announce DCS commissioner's decision on Zuma's return to jail
The acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said he's made his decision, which Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is expected to convey on Friday morning.Read More
Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway
On Thursday, Santaco met with local government authorities to find solutions aimed at putting an end to the stayaway.Read More
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain
Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account.Read More
Remgro set on pushing ahead with Vodacom fibre merger 'to democratise Internet'
The proposed merger whereby Vodacom intends to acquire control in Maziv now goes to the Competition Tribunal after being blocked by the Competition Commission this week.Read More
'Kiernan came to me in a dream and told me to watch the video of him being shot'
Six months since he was murdered on a street in Durban, AKA's mom says she finds comfort watching the video of the shooting.Read More
[WATCH] Taxi strike: 'People don't know what will happen if they go outside'
Cape Town has been racked with chaos due to the ongoing taxi strike, and residents don't know what will happen next.Read More
In (mate) or out? Zuma's fate is set to be decided
Acting Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is set to announce whether Zuma must return to prison.Read More