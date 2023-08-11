Streaming issues? Report here
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!

11 August 2023 8:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
music news

Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.

Hip-hop was founded in New York on a night when Cindy Campbell had a party to raise money for some clothes.

At the party, Cindy's brother, DJ Kool Herc, spun some records and "did something different" to his spinning - he created a break in the song and looped it - this is now a signature sound attributed to hip-hop.

Today, hip-hop is one of the most popular genres of music of all time with many subgenres but it's more than just music, it's a culture.

These are some of the best hip-hop songs listed by Music Grotto (out of a plethora of options).

RELATED: HIP HOP TURNS 50! 'EVERY ELEMENT OF HIP HOP CAN BE LINKED TO SA' - EMILE YX?

Lose yourself - Eminem

Ms Jackson - Outcast

Dear Mama - 2Pac

Lost ones - Lauryn Hill

Juicy – Notorious B.I.G.

California Love – 2Pac And Dr. Dre

99 Problems – Jay Z

Jesus Walks – Kanye West

In Da Club – 50 Cent

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Bodak Yellow - Cardi B

In My Feelings – Drake

Anaconda – Nicki Minaj

It was a good day – Ice Cube

N.Y. State Of Mind – Nas

Hypnotize – Notorious B.I.G

C.R.E.A.M – Wu-Tang Clan

Nuthin’ But A G Thang – Dr. Dre Ft. Snoop Dogg

Empire State Of Mind – Jay Z Ft. Alicia Keys

It Takes Two – Rob Base And DJ E-Z Rock

Rock The Bells – LL Cool J

Paul Revere – Beastie Boys

Big Pimpin' – Jay-Z Ft. UGK

F*Ck Tha Police – N.W.A

Straight Outta Compton – N.W.A

The Message – Grandmaster Flash &amp;amp;amp; The Furious Five

Southern Hospitality – Ludacris Ft. Pharrell

God’s Plan – Drake

U.N.I.T.Y. – Queen Latifah

Grindin' – Clipse

Touch the sky – Kanye West Ft. Lupe Fiasco

My name is – Eminem

A Milli – Lil Wayne

Alright – Kendrick Lamar

Sock It 2 Me – Missy Elliott Ft. Da Brat

Of course, we wish we can add all the hip-hop songs ever made to this list but then we'll be here all day!

Thanks for the music, the culture and the G.O.A.T.S that comes from this epic genre.

RELATED: HOW HIP-HOP USES AFROFUTURISM TO TAKE LISTENERS ON JOURNEYS OF EMPOWERMENT

50cent GIFfrom 50cent GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!




11 August 2023 8:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
music news

