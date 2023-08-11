Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
Lester Kiewit interviews Mandla Hermanus, Santaco Western Cape Chairperson.
On Thursday evening, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town finally reached an agreement which resulted in the strike being called off with immediate effect.
The strike saw the city come to a standstill as the taxi industry rioted against the City's vehicle impoundments.
Five people died while buses, trucks, private vehicles and facilities were torched and damaged.
[WATCH]' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 10, 2023
SANTACO says they’ve reached an agreement with local government authorities to work towards releasing minibus taxis wrongly impounded. SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson, Mandla Hermanus pic.twitter.com/CnsEOOP7xZ
RELATED: Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stay-away
RELATED: CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
RELATED: Santaco WC seeking court order to release impounded taxis as strike continues
Hermanus says that the taxi industry and the City have come to an agreement on what makes a vehicle eligible for impoundment.
This includes:
- If a car isn't roadworthy
- If the driver of the vehicle doesn't have a licence
- If the vehicle is operating without a licence
He adds that, within the next fourteen days, relevant parties identify what is considered to be a "serious infringement" that could lead to an impoundment.
Hermanus makes it clear that the industry never called for the removal of impoundments as a whole, but impoundments that aren't warranted.
We just felt that everything now was resulting in an impoundment, even if the offence is not as serious as to warrant such drastic action.Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape
With regard to the violence and lives lost from the strike, Hermanus says that it was never the intention.
He says the government needs to recognise the role that the taxi industry plays in the country as an essential service.
It should never come to a point where the minibus taxi industry has to embark on a stay-away.Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape
We never made a call to incite violence. We never called for a shutdown or anything like that.Mandla Hermanus, Chairperson – Santaco Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
More from Local
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days.Read More
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding
Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment.Read More
Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from the airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son.Read More
Zandile Mafe friend believes 'he was the scapegoat, he is innocent'
Zandile Mafe has admitted to setting Parliament alight, but his friend doesn't think he's to blame.Read More
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA
The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out.Read More
Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail
Former President Jacob Zuma has managed to avoid more jail time thanks to a special remission system that kicks in on Friday.Read More
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'
Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.Read More
Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail
Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola outlined this decision to members of the media in Hatfield, Pretoria on Friday morning.Read More
CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
Taxis are back on the roads on Friday morning after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.Read More