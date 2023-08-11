Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
Influencer and rapper Lil Tay, who was reported to have died, has said she is in fact alive and safe.
The rapper, who rose to fame at the age of nine bragging about her wealth and expensive cars, confirmed to TMZ that her Instagram account was hacked and used to spread ‘jarring misinformation’.
A statement, believed to be from the family, was shared on her Instagram account on 9 August stating that she and her brother had both passed away.
Tay says she is plagued by “endless heartbreaking and tearful” calls from friends and family who believed the siblings had died.
“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours.”
She added that her Instagram account is now secure, and the fake statement removed.
This article first appeared on 947 : Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
