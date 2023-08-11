[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on this and other trending stories. Skip to 5.01 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that Sir Richard Branson's firm, Virgin Galactic sent its first paying passengers to space today, bringing a nearly two-decade-long wait to an end.
The historic Galactic 02 mission had six people on board, including three Virgin Galactic employees – Commander Frederick Sturckow, Pilot Kelly Latimer, and Astronaut instructor Beth Moses.
One of the three tourists is retired British Olympian, Jon Goodwin (80), the first Olympian to travel to space, having competed in the 1972 Munich Games as a slalom canoeist.
Goodwin paid almost R500K ($250 000) for his ticket to space back in 2005.
But, the other two passengers are who the internet is talking about - an Antiguan mom, Keisha Schahaff (46) and daughter, Anastatia Mayers (18) didn't buy their seats to space but won them instead.
Branson sat with the mom-daughter duo's family and shared a "tears of joy" as the space craft launched.
Virgin Galactic shared footage of the lift off on YouTube.
Virgin Galactic's launch method is different from SpaceX and Blue Origin, which perform classic vertical rocket launches much like NASA. Virgin Galactic uses a carrier aircraft called White Knight Two with two pilots who take off from a runway and then gain high altitude.
The spaceship has 17 windows, providing "an incredible view of planet Earth" for passengers as they float by for a few precious minutes.
Branson has dubbed this the first "commercial flight" to space.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxV1ihrHY2/
