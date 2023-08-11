Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'





Lester Kiewit interviews Glynnis Breytenbach, Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament.

The Department of Correctional Services has announced that former president Jacob Zuma has been granted a “special remissions” release.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months for refusing to give evidence at the State Capture Inquiry.

He served just two months of the sentence before being released on medical parole.

Breytenbach says that this ruling is a disgrace to South Africa's justice system, adding that if Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has any integrity, he would resign.

She argues that the decision was made simply to "accommodate" Zuma.

The ANC... just when you think they can go no lower, they surprise you and actually do. Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

They've made a mockery of the rule of law, they've made a mockery of the criminal justice system. Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

Ronald Lamola should be completely and utterly ashamed of himself. Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

It's a joke! It's an absolute joke! The insult to South Africans is absolutely gob-smacking. Glynnis Breytenbach, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

