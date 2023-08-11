Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Energy Council of South Africa CEO James Mackay about what the country can expect from loadshedding.
While South Africans have been bracing for stages four to six loadshedding for the rest of the year, Mackay believes there is an ‘actual plan' in place and loadshedding should improve.
The Presidential Energy Action Plan and partnership between government and business is a game-changer. It is born out of crisis but it is a very positive structural shift which never would’ve been possible two or three years ago (during state capture).James Mackay, CEO – Energy Council of South Africa
Eskom went from being a ‘global power company’ before it was decimated by State Capture, which unfortunately did not end with the Zondo Commission.
But there has been a push for renewables with the reignition of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme, increased capacity and more technical teams working at the power stations, he adds.
That’s where I get my confidence from. There is a real structural shift in the way we are working and the way we are making decisions, the transparency and capacity that is being put on the ground. We are in the best position we’ve ever been in [since the start of loadshedding].James Mackay, CEO – Energy Council of South Africa
Eskom has been neglected and beaten, and we do need to support them to do what they do. There are really good people and good skills still there.James Mackay, CEO – Energy Council of South Africa
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_113299520_ok-gesture-with-smiling-happy-face-concept-over-blue-background.html?vti=lnustaolvfil1r88zf-1-9
