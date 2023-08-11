Zandile Mafe friend believes 'he was the scapegoat, he is innocent'





Lester Kiewit interviews Venetia Orgill, Community Worker.

In July of this year, Zandile Mafe disrupted court proceedings in the Cape High Court and said he did in fact burn the Parliament building and would do so again unless it was moved to Pretoria or Bloemfontein.

Mafe has been accused of terrorism and arson, amongst other charges, and has been in custody since January 2022.

FILE: Zandile Mafe, the man accused of setting fire to Parliament, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 11 January 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

While we know Mafe as the face of the fire that incinerated Parliament almost two years ago, for Orgill, the relationship goes much deeper and more personal.

When the arrest took place and up until today, Orgill has confidence in his innocence.

She adds that the court's decision in Mafe not being fit to stand trial reiterates and confirms her beliefs – he was a scapegoat.

He is an intelligent man. He would not have been able to get into Parliament to set it alight. Venetia Orgill, Community Worker

I still feel he is innocent... He cannot go to trial for something he did not do. Venetia Orgill, Community Worker

