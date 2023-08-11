



African Melane speaks to founder of Emet Gyms, Nic Ingel about how self defence courses can empower women.

As gender-based violence continues to affect women on a daily basis, it is important to know how to defend yourself.

Self-defence courses are a great way to equip women with the knowledge they need to protect and empower themselves.

Ingel says it is physically difficult for a woman to defend herself against a male, or group of attackers.

Self-defence focuses on incapacitating the attacker, sometimes briefly, to buy yourself some time.

There are four primary targets on the front of the body – the eyes, nose, throat and groin. These are areas that are highly sensitive and you cannot strengthen. These are the areas that should be attacked. Nic Ingel, Emet Gyms

Ingel shares two basic tips that every woman should know:

• Avoid being a victim and utilise the space around you to keep yourself safe.

• Look up and be aware of your surroundings.

The further off that we can see a potential threat, the more time we have. Time gives us options in terms of making decisions. Nic Ingel, Emet Gyms

This article first appeared on 947 : Women’s Month: Self-defence tips every woman should know