Women’s Month: Self-defence tips every woman should know

Opinion
Latest Local
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment. 11 August 2023 12:33 PM
Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from the airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son. 11 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
View all Business
WHO declares Eris ‘of interest’... but does it differ from other variants? The latest Omicron variant is named after the Greek goddess Eris. 11 August 2023 12:25 PM
Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty Franco Louw faced charges for the continued neglect of his dog, who endured a life of misery while chained. 11 August 2023 12:04 PM
Are shops charging you per transaction? It's ILLEGAL! Here's what to do... According to the Consumer Protection Act this is illegal, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 August 2023 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive. 11 August 2023 7:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

Women’s Month: Self-defence tips every woman should know

11 August 2023 10:42 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Self-defence focuses on incapacitating your attacker to buy yourself some time.

African Melane speaks to founder of Emet Gyms, Nic Ingel about how self defence courses can empower women.

As gender-based violence continues to affect women on a daily basis, it is important to know how to defend yourself.

Self-defence courses are a great way to equip women with the knowledge they need to protect and empower themselves.

Ingel says it is physically difficult for a woman to defend herself against a male, or group of attackers.

Self-defence focuses on incapacitating the attacker, sometimes briefly, to buy yourself some time.

There are four primary targets on the front of the body – the eyes, nose, throat and groin. These are areas that are highly sensitive and you cannot strengthen. These are the areas that should be attacked.

Nic Ingel, Emet Gyms

Ingel shares two basic tips that every woman should know:

• Avoid being a victim and utilise the space around you to keep yourself safe.

• Look up and be aware of your surroundings.

The further off that we can see a potential threat, the more time we have. Time gives us options in terms of making decisions.

Nic Ingel, Emet Gyms

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Women’s Month: Self-defence tips every woman should know




11 August 2023 10:42 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Lifestyle

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. (Pixabay)

WHO declares Eris ‘of interest’... but does it differ from other variants?

11 August 2023 12:25 PM

The latest Omicron variant is named after the Greek goddess Eris.

Read More

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, website

Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty

11 August 2023 12:04 PM

Franco Louw faced charges for the continued neglect of his dog, who endured a life of misery while chained.

Read More

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Are shops charging you per transaction? It's ILLEGAL! Here's what to do...

11 August 2023 11:36 AM

According to the Consumer Protection Act this is illegal, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More

Picture: David Moore from Pixabay

Women and guns: ‘It’s not about playing Rambo; it’s about saving yourself’

11 August 2023 11:21 AM

With high rates of crime, gender-based violence, and femicide in our country, learning self-defence can literally be a lifesaver.

Read More

Image source: Screengrab from Virgin Galactic's Instagram page

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

11 August 2023 10:16 AM

Richard Branson's firm Virgin Galactic has sent its first paying passenger to space.

Read More

Bag manufacturing at Sealand - Sealand Gear on Facebook

Partnership with big business boosts Sealand's upcycling of waste materials

10 August 2023 7:45 PM

Sealand Gear produces bags, backpacks and totes from "throwaway" materials including sail cloth made for yachts.

Read More

FILE: Brutal Fruit launched a women's only 'SheBeen' for women's month. Picture: @brutalfruitsa/Twitter

Dance like no man is watching in Brutal Fruit's women-only SheBeen

10 August 2023 5:14 PM

As we celebrate women’s month Brutal Fruit has launched a pop-up SheBeen, a shebeen for women.

Read More

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

[LISTEN] How to check if a company has fake reviews... and what to do next

10 August 2023 5:11 PM

If you see a company with a handful of bad reviews and a flood of excellent ones, you might need to look deeper.

Read More

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Kenny Sun

How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment

10 August 2023 3:27 PM

Since the 70s hip-hop artists have used Afrofuturism to inform their lyrics and their look.

Read More

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

Misinformation vs Disinformation: Why language around elections matters

10 August 2023 3:16 PM

[LISTEN] Media plays an important role in sharing information, but here's why spreading false information is dangerous.

Read More

Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

Local

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

Lifestyle

Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Low chances of new COVID variant EG.5 turning severe, says WHO

11 August 2023 2:47 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State witness' - phone analyst - testimony falls flat

11 August 2023 2:45 PM

Zuma jail decision makes a mockery of criminal justice system - ActionSA

11 August 2023 2:37 PM

