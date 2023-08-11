Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
British surgeon Kar Hao Teoh is dead after getting caught in the Cape Town taxi strikes.
According to the police, it's believed that Teoh was driving from the airport into the city when he took a wrong turn and ended up in Nyanga.
A 40-year-old British trauma and orthopaedic doctor Kar Hao Teoh was shot and killed after taking the wrong turn into Nyanga, travelling from Cape Town International Airport while on holiday in the city with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo. pic.twitter.com/9mKJ7xrY6a' The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 10, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn
Source : Twitter: @Am_Blujay
