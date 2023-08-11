



Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports that radio takes the number one spot over other mediums in South Africa.

Skip to 4.08 for this one.

Cornish reports that broadcasters from more than 45 African countries, met this week in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde, said radio reigns supreme over all other mass media on the continent, including TV, internet, newspapers, and social and digital media.

Cornish mentions that radio also "annihilates newspapers."

It's also the "most accessible" for South African consumers, says Cornish.

At the first call of a disaster, the first call is radio. It provides life-saving information in emergencies. I can remember during a time of transition for South Africans, people really didn't know what was happening and how listenership absolutely soared during this time. Jean-Jacques Cornish, African Correspondent - CapeTalk

Read the original article posted on Voice of America (VOC), here.

Scroll up to listen to the full article.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA