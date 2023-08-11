Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment. 11 August 2023 12:33 PM
Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from the airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son. 11 August 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
View all Business
WHO declares Eris ‘of interest’... but does it differ from other variants? The latest Omicron variant is named after the Greek goddess Eris. 11 August 2023 12:25 PM
Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty Franco Louw faced charges for the continued neglect of his dog, who endured a life of misery while chained. 11 August 2023 12:04 PM
Are shops charging you per transaction? It's ILLEGAL! Here's what to do... According to the Consumer Protection Act this is illegal, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 August 2023 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive. 11 August 2023 7:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA

11 August 2023 10:59 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Africa Report
radio south africa
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town

Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.

Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports that radio takes the number one spot over other mediums in South Africa.

Skip to 4.08 for this one.

Cornish reports that broadcasters from more than 45 African countries, met this week in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde, said radio reigns supreme over all other mass media on the continent, including TV, internet, newspapers, and social and digital media.

Cornish mentions that radio also "annihilates newspapers."

It's also the "most accessible" for South African consumers, says Cornish.

At the first call of a disaster, the first call is radio. It provides life-saving information in emergencies. I can remember during a time of transition for South Africans, people really didn't know what was happening and how listenership absolutely soared during this time.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, African Correspondent - CapeTalk

Read the original article posted on Voice of America (VOC), here.

Scroll up to listen to the full article.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA




11 August 2023 10:59 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Africa Report
radio south africa
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

Picture: 123rf.com

Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!

11 August 2023 8:45 AM

Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage internet rapper, Lil Tay. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked

11 August 2023 7:34 AM

Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sixto Rodriguez Live in Zürich / wikimedia commons: B0rder

[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'

10 August 2023 12:00 PM

The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teenage internet rapper, Lil Tay. Photo: Instagram/liltay

Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14

10 August 2023 9:55 AM

The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTuber and TV personality, Sibu Mpanza. Photo: YouTube/MoreMpanza (screenshot)

[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed

10 August 2023 9:33 AM

Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Luke Winterton

'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez

10 August 2023 8:58 AM

Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spanish actor, Antonio Banderas. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Schilling

Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films

10 August 2023 8:30 AM

Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rob DiCaterino from Clifton, NJ, USA

'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

10 August 2023 7:13 AM

The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers at Loftus stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award

9 August 2023 12:01 PM

South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’

7 August 2023 3:58 PM

The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

Local

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

Lifestyle

Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Low chances of new COVID variant EG.5 turning severe, says WHO

11 August 2023 2:47 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State witness' - phone analyst - testimony falls flat

11 August 2023 2:45 PM

Zuma jail decision makes a mockery of criminal justice system - ActionSA

11 August 2023 2:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA