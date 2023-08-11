Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA
Lester Kiewit interviews African Correspondent, Jean-Jacques Cornish who reports that radio takes the number one spot over other mediums in South Africa.
Skip to 4.08 for this one.
Cornish reports that broadcasters from more than 45 African countries, met this week in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde, said radio reigns supreme over all other mass media on the continent, including TV, internet, newspapers, and social and digital media.
Cornish mentions that radio also "annihilates newspapers."
It's also the "most accessible" for South African consumers, says Cornish.
At the first call of a disaster, the first call is radio. It provides life-saving information in emergencies. I can remember during a time of transition for South Africans, people really didn't know what was happening and how listenership absolutely soared during this time.Jean-Jacques Cornish, African Correspondent - CapeTalk
Read the original article posted on Voice of America (VOC), here.
Scroll up to listen to the full article.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA
More from Entertainment
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop!
Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre.Read More
Lil Tay says she’s 'safe and alive', claims social media was hacked
Rapper Lil Tay confirmed to TMZ that both she and her brother are in fact alive.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Sixto Rodriguez's music was the soundtrack of my early twenties'
The musician has sadly passed away at the age of 81.Read More
Teen internet rapper Lil Tay dies at 14
The family confirmed the ‘sudden and tragic’ passing of the 14-year-old.Read More
[WATCH] Local YouTuber pleading for help after his mother was shot and killed
Gaming YouTuber Sibu Mpanza's mother was shot five times when taking her grandkids to school.Read More
'Misunderstood and mysterious': Ronan Skillen on performing with Sixto Rodriguez
Musician Ronan Skillen recalls his experience performing with the late legend, Sixto Rodriguez.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday, Antonio Banderas! Let’s look back at his top films
Celebrate the Spanish actor with a look back at his top 10 films.Read More
'Sugar Man' Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81
The Detroit-born singer's official website confirmed that he died on Tuesday (8 August).Read More
'Injustice is my pet hate' - PJ Powers on her lifetime achievement award
South African music veteran PJ Powers "Thandeka" speaks about her lifetime achievement award at the 'Basadi Music Awards,' her longevity in the music industry, and the celebration of women.Read More