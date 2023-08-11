Women and guns: ‘It’s not about playing Rambo; it’s about saving yourself’





Aubrey Masango speaks with Bianca Bell, owner of Kalahari Arms in Randburg.

There has reportedly been an increase in gun licences and gun competency applications among women in South Africa as they try to find ways to keep themselves safe.

Bell says that violence has become such a normalised part of our society and there tends to be a response that if a person did not die, they are okay.

She says for them in the firearm industry, it is not about what happens after the fact, but rather preventing something from happening in the first place.

At the end of the day you need to be able to empower women, that if you come across as a strong, confident individual you are a lot less likely to be a victim. Bianca Bell, Owner - Kalahari Arms, Randburg

A woman with a firearm is a lot less likely to become a victim of those scenarios because there is a naturally existing confidence that comes with it that makes a predator think twice. Bianca Bell, Owner - Kalahari Arms, Randburg

She adds that this is not to encourage women to engage in violence but rather to deter or end an attack.

People don’t pull a firearm because there is a perceived possibility of a threat coming along. Bianca Bell, Owner - Kalahari Arms, Randburg

It is not about playing Rambo; it’s about saving yourselves. Bianca Bell, Owner - Kalahari Arms, Randburg

Picture: David Moore from Pixabay

Bell says that when they give firearm training to women, they get a natural confidence and can even lead to lifestyle changes in other parts of their lives.

