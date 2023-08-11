Are shops charging you per transaction? It's ILLEGAL! Here's what to do...
Uveka Rangappa interviews Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist (skip to 9:34).
A consumer reached out to Knowler explaining how shops in townships have been charging their customers R1 per transaction.
Knowler notes that this happens in both formal and informal shops around the country.
She told Knowler: "Supporting these shops is having a impact of our communities in South Africa and unfair to those who is forced to pay it."
RELATED: R50 instant transfer fee: Why do banks charge for this service?
According to the Consumer Protection Act, this is illegal, she says.
Knowler adds that the Act states that retailers cannot charge more than the advertised price.
Essentially what these companies are doing is passing their bank fees onto their customers.
If this has happened to you, Knowler recommends reporting them to the bank that has issued them the Point of Sales (POS) machine.
What they're doing is passing on their bank fees.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
