Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that Mr. Franco Louw was brought before court on 7 August to face charges under the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962 for the continued neglect of his dog, who endured a life of misery while chained.

Louw’s dog was subjected to a life of isolation on a chain, was frequently left without fresh drinking water as it was contaminated with urine and he was unable to experience even running around freely, playing, exploring, or engaging with others.

Despite repeated visits to his property by Inspector, Siviwe Noko of The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, the dog’s situation remained unchanged.

Image source: Cape of Good Hope SPCA, website

A Court Order becomes essential when all other avenues fail, and in this case, Inspector Noko had no choice but to seek one to legally intervene and rescue this dog from further suffering. The court order was granted, and the fight for justice began.

When Inspector Noko arrived at the owner’s residence with South African Police Services (SAPS) officers and the court order, he faced a defiant owner who was unwilling to cooperate.

Additional SAPS officers were summoned, and support from Law Enforcement in Strand was rallied.

A Seizure Notice was also issued by Inspector Noko left with the dog he came to rescue, and a case of animal cruelty was opened.

A firm and uncompromising sentence was handed down on the 7 August: An unsuspended fine of R2000.00 or a two-month prison term for Louw.

Unlike a suspended sentence, which might delay punishment pending good behaviour, a non-suspended sentence commands immediate accountability.

Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse says this is a strong and clear message against animal cruelty and the organisation couldn't be happier with the outcome.

Justice has prevailed, and we are encouraged by the commitment demonstrated by the judicial system’s ruling. It is a commitment to our ongoing fight against animal cruelty. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The dog is doing 'pawsomely' at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

This article first appeared on KFM : Justice prevails for SPCA as court finds man guilty of animal cruelty