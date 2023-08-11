'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Lester Kiewit interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of the City of Cape Town.
Taxis are back on the roads on Friday after a week-long strike by the taxi industry.
On Thursday evening, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the City of Cape Town finally reached an agreement which resulted in the strike being called off with immediate effect.
Mandla Hermanus (Chairperson of Santaco Western Cape) previously told CapeTalk that the government needs to recognise the role that the taxi industry plays in the country as an essential service and that the strike was never intended to be violent.
The #TaxiStrike is over 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oRpJeHP7ZK' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 10, 2023
RELATED: Taxis to return to Cape Town's roads as Santaco calls off stayaway
RELATED: CoCT welcomes Santaco move to end strike
RELATED: Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'
Hill-Lewis says that Sanatco has agreed on a 36-hour notice period prior to planned strike action to ensure that necessary measures are put in place to cause as little impact on commuters and residents as possible.
Also, there will be an agreement with an escalation and resolution clause, to forward disputes directly to Premier Alan Winde and Hill-Lewis.
The City says the impoundment of vehicles was done fairly but has given Santaco 14 days to define a list of offences it believes should lead to impounded.
The taxis that have been impounded will not be released until the list is provided, which is when the offences of each impoundment will be taken into consideration, says Hill-Lewis.
That crucial work must now happen in the next fourteen days in the Taxi Task Team and that is obviously going to be difficult.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Source : Kfm 94.5
