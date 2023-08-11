First-ever snare-free initiative in W Cape to protect illegally hunted animals
The Cape Leopard Trust, along with key partner organisations, have launched the Western Cape Snare Response Plan – the first ever comprehensive snare response plan for the region.
A Facebook post by the NCC Environmental Services explains that starting the snare initiative is a way to combat illegal ways of hunting which the organisation reports is a widespread problem in the Western Cape.
A snare is a thin wire noose set to trap animals while hunting game meat species like small antelope but are indiscriminate and take a huge toll on the entire ecosystem.
Snares can be made of nylon, rope, wire or cable. They are the simplest, most effective and most brutal of hunting techniques.
If you discover a live wild animal caught in a snare in the Western Cape, call the Snare Free hotline for assistance on 076 127 8485.
This article first appeared on KFM : First-ever snare-free initiative in W Cape to protect illegally hunted animals
