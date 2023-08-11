Disney set to join Netflix on password-sharing crackdown
Disney is the next streaming service to fight against password sharing.
Disney CEO Bob Iger the platform’s is exploring ways to mitigate account sharing for later this year to make streaming more profitable, The Verge reports.
This after Netflix reported an uptake in subscriptions after it implemented a password-sharing ban.
RELATED: Netflix subscriptions soar after password sharing crackdown
While Disney declined to provide a specific number on how many people were password sharing, it is ‘significant’, making the strategy a priority.
“We already have the technical capability to monitor much of this,” Iger says.
Disney has three streaming services under its umbrella – Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.
Disney+ has seen a slight decreased in subscribers in the US and Canada, from 46.3 million to 46 million since April.
Disney’s India-based Hotstar (which South Africa uses) suffered a huge blow, loosing over 12 million subscribers.
This article first appeared on 947 : Disney set to join Netflix on password-sharing crackdown
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/n1amn-SHKzw
