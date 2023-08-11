



Pippa Hudson speaks with Dr Alison Bentley, Restonic Sleep Specialist

Snoring is caused by an obstruction to your breathing and Bentley says it is not actually normal.

This is not to say it is a medical condition, but just means that your breathing is not happening as it should.

For older men, it is often just because they put on some weight. Dr Alison Bentley, Restonic Sleep Specialist

When this becomes a problem is when the airway starts to close because of the obstruction, which is when it becomes sleep apnea.

With sleep apnea a person will not feel well rested the next day as their sleep has been disrupted.

In addition to this, a person with sleep apnea can be seen to stop breathing when sleeping, often has high blood pressure, high BMI and will have a large neck circumference.

Picture: Kampus Production via pexels

It is also more common in men over the age of 50 according to Bentley.

If you want to stop snoring sleeping on your side rather than you back or using a nasal spray can help reduce the rumbling.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Snoring vs apnea: How to tell the difference