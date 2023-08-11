Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer?
John Maytham speaks with Professor Lou-Marié Kruger, Professor and Chair of the department at the Department of Psychology of Stellenbosch University
Last week Zurzuvae (zuranolone) was approved in the US as a way to treat postpartum depression in adults.
Postpartum depression is a condition where women will experience extreme depression and even harmful thoughts after giving birth.
This not only has terrible effects on the mother’s mental health it can also affect the child’s development as it put strains on their bond with their parent.
Kruger says that this medication works quickly, and the patient will only have to take it for two weeks.
However, she says she is weary of using medication for this condition as she believes it is more of a social problem rather than a hormonal one.
It is indeed debilitating for women… I welcome anything that will take away their suffering, but I don’t think the answer is medication.Lou-Marié Kruger, Professor - Department of Psychology of Stellenbosch University
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer?
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/5zp0jym2w9M
