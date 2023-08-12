'Miss SA should be a single pageant, judged on our beauty not our disabilities'





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to reigning Miss Wheelchair SA Tamelyn Block.

As the finalists for Sunday's Miss South Africa 2023 event make their final preparations, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to our very first and reigning Miss Wheelchair SA who was crowned in 2021.

Tamelyn Bock was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a muscle-wasting condition which saw her lose the use of her legs at the age of eight.

She's described her win as ‘a dream come true’ and considers herself an ambassador for people living with disabilities.

Bock also took the opportunity of Saturday's interview to make the first public announcement of the birth of her first child!

Tamelyn Bock was crowned the first Miss Wheelchair SA in 2021 - image, Tamelyn Bock on Facebook

Bock says entering a modelling competition or a pageant had always been a dream of hers, as she "loves" being in front of the camera.

It's exciting; I love to look at the pictures afterwards and see how I glow and how the beauty from within shines. Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

We all know that being disabled in our country is difficult and there aren't many opportunities she emphasizes.

"I think they were looking for someone to be a voice and to stand up and to say, regardless of our challenges beauty comes from within,... The hashtag is beauty without barriers, and beauty without limits..."

Bock strongly believes that Miss SA should be one competition.

"We should be judged on our beauty and not our disabilities" she says.

I personally feel it should be Miss SA... It shouldn't be Miss Deaf SA, it shouldn't be Miss Wheelchair SA, because it's the beauty that stands out and that's what the focus is on... It shouldn't be on our disabilities. Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

Last year Bock represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World in Mexico.

She says it was an amazing experience to meet so many beautiful women with the same goal - "to change the world and to stop stereotyping barriers and to break them".

This inspirational young woman says she wants to serve as a role model for young people.

I get messages all the time saying I'm such an inspiration and that's what the world is about. Life is challenging and each one of us has our own challenges and we look for something to inspire us and motivate us... Definitely I would like to be that role model for young girls... We know having a disability is sometimes hard, you sometimes don't get included and it's what you make of it... Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

...so it's also nice to look up to certain people and say 'hey if she can do it I can do it'... So definitely there is nothing that can limit me, its myself that can limit me. I can set my own barriers for me, or I can take the barriers away and look at the bright side of my situation. Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

How does Bock envisage using her voice and her platform going into the future?

Well of course she's a mom now, after giving birth to a beautiful daughter about two months ago.

And then she is working with her new employer on a white paper on inclusion and diversity.

Our aim is to employ more people with impairments. My vision is that all of the companies in South Africa will come on board and really include people with disabilities... My whole aim is to inspire our youth and people with disabilities to never give up - anything is possible, anything is achievable... Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

I had a high-risk pregnancy... I lost a child before... As a mom my focus is also to raise my child with the right values and to set a great example that anything is achievable. Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

