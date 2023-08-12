'Miss SA should be a single pageant, judged on our beauty not our disabilities'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care. 12 August 2023 5:33 PM
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them. 12 August 2023 8:36 AM
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA. 11 August 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
View all Business
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars' Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio. 12 August 2023 6:40 PM
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care. 12 August 2023 5:33 PM
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind' 'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos. 12 August 2023 4:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'. 12 August 2023 2:20 PM
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media. 11 August 2023 2:49 PM
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'Miss SA should be a single pageant, judged on our beauty not our disabilities'

12 August 2023 1:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Miss South Africa
People with disabilities
inclusivity
disability access
Miss Wheelchair
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Tamelyn Bock, our first-ever Miss Wheelchair SA, talks inclusivity on the eve of Miss SA 2023. AND announces the birth of her first child!

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to reigning Miss Wheelchair SA Tamelyn Block.

As the finalists for Sunday's Miss South Africa 2023 event make their final preparations, Sara-Jayne Makwala King chatted to our very first and reigning Miss Wheelchair SA who was crowned in 2021.

Tamelyn Bock was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a muscle-wasting condition which saw her lose the use of her legs at the age of eight.

She's described her win as ‘a dream come true’ and considers herself an ambassador for people living with disabilities.

Bock also took the opportunity of Saturday's interview to make the first public announcement of the birth of her first child!

Tamelyn Bock was crowned the first Miss Wheelchair SA in 2021 - image, Tamelyn Bock on Facebook
Tamelyn Bock was crowned the first Miss Wheelchair SA in 2021 - image, Tamelyn Bock on Facebook

Bock says entering a modelling competition or a pageant had always been a dream of hers, as she "loves" being in front of the camera.

It's exciting; I love to look at the pictures afterwards and see how I glow and how the beauty from within shines.

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

We all know that being disabled in our country is difficult and there aren't many opportunities she emphasizes.

"I think they were looking for someone to be a voice and to stand up and to say, regardless of our challenges beauty comes from within,... The hashtag is beauty without barriers, and beauty without limits..."

RELATED: Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

Bock strongly believes that Miss SA should be one competition.

"We should be judged on our beauty and not our disabilities" she says.

I personally feel it should be Miss SA... It shouldn't be Miss Deaf SA, it shouldn't be Miss Wheelchair SA, because it's the beauty that stands out and that's what the focus is on... It shouldn't be on our disabilities.

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

Last year Bock represented South Africa at Miss Wheelchair World in Mexico.

She says it was an amazing experience to meet so many beautiful women with the same goal - "to change the world and to stop stereotyping barriers and to break them".

This inspirational young woman says she wants to serve as a role model for young people.

I get messages all the time saying I'm such an inspiration and that's what the world is about. Life is challenging and each one of us has our own challenges and we look for something to inspire us and motivate us... Definitely I would like to be that role model for young girls... We know having a disability is sometimes hard, you sometimes don't get included and it's what you make of it...

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

...so it's also nice to look up to certain people and say 'hey if she can do it I can do it'... So definitely there is nothing that can limit me, its myself that can limit me. I can set my own barriers for me, or I can take the barriers away and look at the bright side of my situation.

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

How does Bock envisage using her voice and her platform going into the future?

Well of course she's a mom now, after giving birth to a beautiful daughter about two months ago.

And then she is working with her new employer on a white paper on inclusion and diversity.

Our aim is to employ more people with impairments. My vision is that all of the companies in South Africa will come on board and really include people with disabilities... My whole aim is to inspire our youth and people with disabilities to never give up - anything is possible, anything is achievable...

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

I had a high-risk pregnancy... I lost a child before... As a mom my focus is also to raise my child with the right values and to set a great example that anything is achievable.

Tamelyn Bock, Miss Wheelchair SA

Scroll up to listen to the inspirational interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Miss SA should be a single pageant, judged on our beauty not our disabilities'




12 August 2023 1:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Miss South Africa
People with disabilities
inclusivity
disability access
Miss Wheelchair
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Trending

Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS

Local

Jacob Zuma granted a remission of sentence & won't return to jail

Local

[WATCH] First mom-daughter duo and five others take 'commercial flight' to space

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Police rubbish claims by Thabo Bester that items worth R30m have gone missing

12 August 2023 7:25 PM

Mkhwebane: Section 194 process a 'travesty of justice riddled with illegalities'

12 August 2023 5:18 PM

Steenhuisen: ANC Gauteng desperately forming 'doomsday coalitions' with EFF & PA

12 August 2023 4:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA