Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'
Gugs Mhlungu finds out more about boxing and fitness from Simon Domingos, head coach at Boxfit Gym.
Boxing in the gym has become a popular way to keep fit, and burn calories.
Boxfit or boxercise is known to be a high-intensity cardio workout that builds fitness, strength and coordination.
Gugs Mhlungu finds out more about the benefits of boxing from Simon Domingos, head coach at Boxfit Gym in Johannesburg.
Domingos says after starting off with boxing and wrestling as a kid he fell in love with mixed martial arts (MMA) when he was introduced to the sport.
It's not about violence he emphasizes - "I find that a lot of people who do martial arts are calm people."
The sport changes lives... I used to be a crazy child growing up... and ever since I started doing martial arts I find no need to fight. The sport teaches you so much discipline and respect.Simon Domingos, Head Coach - Boxfit Gym
It clears your mind first and foremost, and as soon as your mind is straight your body is intact.Simon Domingos, Head Coach - Boxfit Gym
Boxing teaches you how to join body and mind, Domingos stresses.
"As a boxer you need to know how to think while moving... it takes a lot of brain power to make the necessary decisions and at the same time your body goes 'ok i need to carry this person' because your brain sends notes to the hands..."
The sport is a different kind of fitness he says, much like running which has the benefit of building the whole body.
It keeps your body moving; it keeps your brain thinking. That's the main focus of boxing, just to clear your mind and be in touch with your body.Simon Domingos, Head Coach - Boxfit Gym
Do you need to be at a certain level of fitness already to train?
Domingos says it is never too late to start - his students include an eight-year-old and an 85-year-old.
Because it is like walking - literally your boxing stance is like walking, so you have balance its you against gravity. For me personally I feel like _if you can walk, you can box. _It's a thing of learningSimon Domingos, Head Coach - Boxfit Gym
You find that a lot of dancers adapt quicker to martial arts than people who've never danced, because of rhythm. It's a high-intensity workout because you're always moving... there's skipping and running, all of that... In general, that is going to help you improve your heart rate, your high blood pressure and lose weight.Simon Domingos, Head Coach - Boxfit Gym
Visit boxfitgym.co.za to find out more about the classes at Boxfit Gym and scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rez_art/rez_art1904/rez_art190400257/135488768-african-woman-boxing-with-punching-bag-in-garage-gym.jpg
