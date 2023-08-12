25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)
With the recent wild weather experienced in much of the country, a "crèche" of baby African penguins were abandoned during heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay.
The deluge of water flooded their nests.
Most of the chicks are less than two weeks old, but the good news is that they're now safe and sound.
The little seabirds were saved during an emergency rescue operation conducted by SANCCOB rangers in partnership with SANParks.
They are in the care of the SANCCOB Gqeberha centre where they will stay for at least three months before they are hopefully ready to waddle back to freedom in the ocean.
RELATED: African Penguins are teetering on the very brink of extinction
You can become a part of saving the endangered African penguin species by adopting and naming one of these little chicks.
By adopting a penguin you can help contribute toward their fish consumables, veterinary care and other essential needs says SANCCOB.
Click here to get involved or email Kirstie at kirstie@sanccob.co.za for more information.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=675925137901817&set=pcb.675942027900128
More from Local
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS
The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.Read More
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade
Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA.Read More
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days.Read More
Treasury has launched a scheme to help small business mitigate loadshedding
Treasury has announced changes to its energy loan guarantee scheme to allow small businesses to invest in solar equipment.Read More
Slain UK doctor got caught in taxi protest after taking wrong turn
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turn as he drove from the airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son.Read More
Zandile Mafe friend believes 'he was the scapegoat, he is innocent'
Zandile Mafe has admitted to setting Parliament alight, but his friend doesn't think he's to blame.Read More
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA
The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out.Read More
Lamola explains why Zuma will not be returning to jail
Former President Jacob Zuma has managed to avoid more jail time thanks to a special remission system that kicks in on Friday.Read More
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!'
Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'
Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.Read More
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind'
'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.Read More
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie'
The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.Read More
Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer?
The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression in adults.Read More
What to look at when picking a rand-friendly holiday destination
An affordable holiday might be hard to imagine, but there are some cost effective places where you can have the time of your life.Read More
Snoring vs apnea: How to tell the difference
Sleeping next to a snorer can be a nightmare, but it is less serious than sleep apnea.Read More
Sex focus: Does aging affect intimacy?
Aging is inevitable but it doesn't have to affect your sex life.Read More
Disney set to join Netflix on password-sharing crackdown
Disney joins Netflix in finding ways to make streaming profitable.Read More
First-ever snare-free initiative in W Cape to protect illegally hunted animals
The Cape Leopard Trust and other partners have launched their first-ever snare-free initiative with a hotline.Read More