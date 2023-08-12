Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care.
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them.
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA.
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a "special remissions" release.
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Business...
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance.
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days.
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out.
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord's bank account.
View all Business
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars' Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care.
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind' 'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos.
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024.
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup.
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hosted...
View all Sport
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'.
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it's not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media.
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now.
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals.
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar.
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive.
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives.
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair.
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done.
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women's Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women's Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler.
View all Opinion
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)

12 August 2023 5:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care.

With the recent wild weather experienced in much of the country, a "crèche" of baby African penguins were abandoned during heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay.

The deluge of water flooded their nests.

Most of the chicks are less than two weeks old, but the good news is that they're now safe and sound.

One of 25 African penguin chicks rescued after heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay - SANCCOB saves seabirds on Facebook
One of 25 African penguin chicks rescued after heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay - SANCCOB saves seabirds on Facebook

The little seabirds were saved during an emergency rescue operation conducted by SANCCOB rangers in partnership with SANParks.

They are in the care of the SANCCOB Gqeberha centre where they will stay for at least three months before they are hopefully ready to waddle back to freedom in the ocean.

RELATED: African Penguins are teetering on the very brink of extinction

You can become a part of saving the endangered African penguin species by adopting and naming one of these little chicks.

By adopting a penguin you can help contribute toward their fish consumables, veterinary care and other essential needs says SANCCOB.

Click here to get involved or email Kirstie at kirstie@sanccob.co.za for more information.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)




