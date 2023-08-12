



With the recent wild weather experienced in much of the country, a "crèche" of baby African penguins were abandoned during heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay.

The deluge of water flooded their nests.

Most of the chicks are less than two weeks old, but the good news is that they're now safe and sound.

One of 25 African penguin chicks rescued after heavy rainstorms on Bird Island in Algoa Bay - SANCCOB saves seabirds on Facebook

The little seabirds were saved during an emergency rescue operation conducted by SANCCOB rangers in partnership with SANParks.

They are in the care of the SANCCOB Gqeberha centre where they will stay for at least three months before they are hopefully ready to waddle back to freedom in the ocean.

You can become a part of saving the endangered African penguin species by adopting and naming one of these little chicks.

By adopting a penguin you can help contribute toward their fish consumables, veterinary care and other essential needs says SANCCOB.

Click here to get involved or email Kirstie at kirstie@sanccob.co.za for more information.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one)