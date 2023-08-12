SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'





"She's one of my favourite singer-songwriters and one of my favourite people."

That's how Sara-Jayne Makwala King introduces SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips on Weekend Breakfast's latest Music Feature.

SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

The Capetonian, raised in Belhar, has made a huge impression on the South African music scene.

She was the winner of the SAMA "Best R&B/Soul Album" award in 2007.

A self-taught virtuoso on the piano, saxophone, and drums, it was Phillips' discovery of the bass guitar that led her to find her true musical "soulmate".

Beyond her musical prowess, says Makwala King, the musician's journey has been marked by overcoming painful experiences that would have broken many, yet she has emerged as an extraordinary artist.

If you heal, not only do you heal yourself and you heal all the women who came before you, you heal all the kin that is to come from you. Claire Phillips, Musician

This quote, from a previous conversation between the two, is what Makwala King uses as the opening to her latest book.

We all have this idea that healing is this pretty thing Phillips responds, but in fact healing is "not pretty at all".

You break, but the thing about breaking is that now you can see all these pieces, so it becomes easier to put yourself back together to what you want to be. Claire Phillips, Musician

Talking about self-sabotaging relationships because you believe you're not good enough, brings the conversation to Phillips' beautiful new track "Amongst The Stars".

The song is super-personal, she says.

I sabotaged my relationship because 'how can you love me, is there something wrong with you... so I'm going to mess this up before I mess it up'. Claire Phillips, Musician

But my partner taught me how to love, she taught me how to forgive myself... because I hurt her, emotionally... because when you bleed you bleed on people that didn't cut you... She pulled me closer and loved me even harder and I didn't know how to say sorry... Claire Phillips, Musician

Watch the music video below, and scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview with Phillips

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'