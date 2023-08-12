SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
25 penguin chicks saved after storm being hand-reared (and you can 'adopt' one) Most of the baby African penguins hatched less than two weeks ago and will need the right food and lots of tender loving care. 12 August 2023 5:33 PM
Tshwane trench collapse: Bodies of 3 men retrieved, confirms EMS The contractors were working on repairs to a sewage line in a six-metre deep trench on Friday when the trench collapsed on them. 12 August 2023 8:36 AM
SA Lion farming: Evidence sparks fears of illicit bone trade Fresh evidence has added weight to fears of a link between lion farming and the illegal bone trade in SA. 11 August 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
[LISTEN] Ebrahim Rasool says taxi strike is failure of applying law 'equitably' The African National Congress believes the taxi strike a deliberate political strategy of the Democratic Alliance. 10 August 2023 10:38 AM
View all Politics
'Difficult but crucial work ahead with Santaco' – CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town welcomes the end of the Santaco taxi strike after eight violent days. 11 August 2023 1:54 PM
Loadshedding likely to improve SIGNIFICANTLY by year-end – Energy Council SA The Energy Council of SA believes Eskom is on its way up and loadshedding is on its way out. 11 August 2023 9:45 AM
A CPT shopping centre reportedly in default as landlords keep taking strain Tenants of the 86 000m² Parow Centre have apparently been notified to not make rental payments into the landlord’s bank account. 10 August 2023 11:15 PM
View all Business
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars' Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio. 12 August 2023 6:40 PM
Will Linley on love, finding 'the one' and new single 'Gracie' The young Cape Town muso chats to Carl Wastie about the inspiration behind his new track and finding that still-faceless 'Gracie'. 12 August 2023 2:20 PM
Postpartum depression meds approved but is it the answer? The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression in adults. 11 August 2023 5:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
'Boks will need to play their best team in every RWC game': Manana and Botha There are 12 players who will make their first appearances at a Rugby World Cup. 10 August 2023 9:13 AM
Spar Proteas captain says it's time to really invest in netball Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi reflects on the challenges of the 2023 Netball World Cup, after South Africa successfully hoste... 9 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all Sport
Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette, but it’s not a new trend Objects are often thrown at musicians by fans who have generated condemnation on both mainstream and social media. 11 August 2023 2:49 PM
Radio reigns supreme over television and the internet in SA Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish reports that radio is the number one medium in South Africa right now. 11 August 2023 10:59 AM
Happy 50th birthday hip-hop! Hip-hop celebrates its 50th birthday today (11 August)! Let's celebrate with some of the most popular hits in the genre. 11 August 2023 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals. 10 August 2023 12:39 PM
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday. 9 August 2023 12:58 PM
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar. 9 August 2023 12:06 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Footwear brand's Springbok campaign makes our heroes look "average" Bruce Whitfield and Retroviral's Mike Sharman discuss why the ad's just not good enough to flight ahead of the Boks' World Cup sho... 9 August 2023 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'

12 August 2023 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Claire Phillips and Sara-Jane Makwala King talk their hearts out on Weekend Breakfast, with Claire also performing live in studio.

"She's one of my favourite singer-songwriters and one of my favourite people."

That's how Sara-Jayne Makwala King introduces SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips on Weekend Breakfast's latest Music Feature.

SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
SAMA-winning songstress Claire Phillips in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

The Capetonian, raised in Belhar, has made a huge impression on the South African music scene.

She was the winner of the SAMA "Best R&B/Soul Album" award in 2007.

A self-taught virtuoso on the piano, saxophone, and drums, it was Phillips' discovery of the bass guitar that led her to find her true musical "soulmate".

Beyond her musical prowess, says Makwala King, the musician's journey has been marked by overcoming painful experiences that would have broken many, yet she has emerged as an extraordinary artist.

If you heal, not only do you heal yourself and you heal all the women who came before you, you heal all the kin that is to come from you.

Claire Phillips, Musician

This quote, from a previous conversation between the two, is what Makwala King uses as the opening to her latest book.

We all have this idea that healing is this pretty thing Phillips responds, but in fact healing is "not pretty at all".

You break, but the thing about breaking is that now you can see all these pieces, so it becomes easier to put yourself back together to what you want to be.

Claire Phillips, Musician

Talking about self-sabotaging relationships because you believe you're not good enough, brings the conversation to Phillips' beautiful new track "Amongst The Stars".

The song is super-personal, she says.

I sabotaged my relationship because 'how can you love me, is there something wrong with you... so I'm going to mess this up before I mess it up'.

Claire Phillips, Musician

But my partner taught me how to love, she taught me how to forgive myself... because I hurt her, emotionally... because when you bleed you bleed on people that didn't cut you... She pulled me closer and loved me even harder and I didn't know how to say sorry...

Claire Phillips, Musician

Watch the music video below, and scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview with Phillips


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAMA-winner Claire Phillips on healing and her new song 'Amongst the Stars'




