Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
CAPE TOWN - Natasha Joubert was crowned as the new Miss South Africa on Sunday.
The 26-year-old fashion designer from Gauteng was chosen ahead of Nande Mabala and Bryoni Govender at the Sunbet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria.
Joubert takes the reigns from Ndavi Nokeri.
It is the second time that Joubert has appeared at the pageant. She was the runner-up in 2020 and went on to represent South Africa at the 2021 Miss Universe competition.
Your Miss South Africa 2023 @natashajoub 👑#MissSA2023 #NatashaJoubert pic.twitter.com/ExfY2P3yjB' Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) August 13, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
