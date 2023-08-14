[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years
Lester Kiewit interviews Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer for the Hawai'i Tourism Authority.
Ninety-three people have been confirmed dead in the Maui fire that torched the historic town of Lahaina.
The fires are being fueled by a dry summer and strong winds.
The death toll has risen 93 in the #wildfires in Maui, #Hawaii. Hawaii has the world’s largest outdoor emergency siren warning system, but it was “silent” during the wildfires.https://t.co/Cd93TGF0Nd pic.twitter.com/lvfqGRWKxg' BeijingNews 新京报 (@BJNewsWorld) August 14, 2023
RELATED: Canada has had over 2000 wildfires this year – here’s what is causing them
It is already the most deadly United States fire in a century.
The state's attorney general is conducting a "comprehensive review" into how authorities responded to the fires, as many residents say they were not forewarned.
Gionson says that there are "boots on the ground" to provide shelter for residents that have been impacted by the fires.
It's heartbreaking. It's devastating.Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority
That death toll is sure to climb.Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from World
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year.Read More
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus
Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.Read More
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week.Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break records
[WATCH] Footage has been released of climbers walking over a dead body in a bid to break world records.Read More
Dogs of Chernobyl have mutated DNA 15 generations later
The dogs living in and around the ruins of the Chernobyl power plant appear to have a different genetic makeup to other animals.Read More
First New York shark attack since 1953: Woman reportedly lost 9kg of flesh
A 65-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being bitten by a shark on Rockaway Beach on Monday.Read More
Firefighters battling to contain wildfires as Portugal hit by a THIRD heatwave
Wildfires have so far engulfed thousands of hectares of land as temperatures continue to soar.Read More
Russia blames Ukraine for arson attacks on military recruitment centres
Moscow believes that Ukrainians are tricking Russia’s elderly into carrying out these crimes.Read More