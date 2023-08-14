[PICS] 93 people dead in Maui fire, the most deadly in the US in 100 years





Lester Kiewit interviews Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer for the Hawai'i Tourism Authority.

Ninety-three people have been confirmed dead in the Maui fire that torched the historic town of Lahaina.

The fires are being fueled by a dry summer and strong winds.

The death toll has risen 93 in the #wildfires in Maui, #Hawaii. Hawaii has the world’s largest outdoor emergency siren warning system, but it was “silent” during the wildfires.https://t.co/Cd93TGF0Nd pic.twitter.com/lvfqGRWKxg ' BeijingNews 新京报 (@BJNewsWorld) August 14, 2023

It is already the most deadly United States fire in a century.

The state's attorney general is conducting a "comprehensive review" into how authorities responded to the fires, as many residents say they were not forewarned.

Gionson says that there are "boots on the ground" to provide shelter for residents that have been impacted by the fires.

It's heartbreaking. It's devastating. Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority

That death toll is sure to climb. Ilihia Gionson, Public Affairs Officer – Hawai'i Tourism Authority

