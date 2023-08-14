South Africans to face slow internet until September (mostly in Netflix hours)





Africa Melane speaks to Jan Vermeulen (Editor at MyBroadband.co.za) on the impact on internet speed in South Africa of two underwater cables that snapped.

The West African Cable System (WACS) and the South Atlantic 3 (SAT–3) undersea cables are damaged, impacting internet connectivity since 6 August.

The break is reportedly caused by rock falls in the Congo Canyon.

It is the second time since just before the pandemic that this happened. Vermeulen expects "progress to fix the cables will be slow" since the cable lane ship responsible for fixing the break is in Kenya.

He says that the trip from Kenya to Cape Town is at least a 10-day journey so the ship will arrive on 22 August.

Vermeulen estimates the repairs will be done by the first or second week in September - depending on the weather.

He expects the impact will not be severe during business hours but it might affect "Netflix hours."

The greatest impact we've seen is between 6 pm and 10 pm at night so there will be almost no impact on the normal business day. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za

