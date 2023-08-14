DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
JOHANNESBURG - The country's main opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is holding a national convention on coalition governments this week.
Around seven parties are set to explore ways towards a moonshot pact that could possibly drive the African National Congress (ANC) out of power, should it fail to garner more than 50% at the general polls in 2024.
The DA even symbolically picked Kempton Park's Emperor's Palace as the venue, where different organisations, including the apartheid government, some Bantustan leaders, and the ANC gathered for the convention towards a democratic South Africa.
The Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Isanco), a break away from the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), is the latest organisation to want a seat at the table that would see parties discussing ways to work together ahead of 2024’s national polls.
The parties are hoping to formulate a pre-election agreement that would help push the ANC out of power, should it fail to reach 50% of the voter share.
Some of the parties involved in the moonshot talks raised concerns about a possible grand coalition between the DA and the ANC.
Both parties publicly said they were not engaging one another.
Some of the parties involved in the multi-party dialogue said they wanted a commitment from the DA that it would not enter talks with the ANC, following election outcomes.
The convention is set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024
