Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent
Africa Melane speaks to Remax Elite broker and owner, Nadia Aucamp, on how to price your rental property.
Looking to make a little extra income from a rental property?
Here are some tips when calculating the rental charge that will benefit you and the tenant.
According to Aucamp, it is important to consider the following:
• Rental market
• What the demand is
• The cost of living
• Units available in your area
• Employment opportunities and access to amenities in the area
• Crime statistics
If you are looking to make good rental income, opportune areas include:
• Areas that are in high demand, particularly close to good schools
• Low crime rates
• Secure complexes
We have also seen these new complexes coming up where you have everything… You’ve got your gym, you’ve got your little shop and everything that you need, you don’t need to move around.Nadia Aucamp, broker and owner – Remax Elite
She adds that while many people look to align their rental income with their bond repayments, it is not realistic in the current market.
Unfortunately, with your return on investment, if you bought a property recently, you will have to pay that additional amount, you won’t get that full amount in a rental income at the moment.Nadia Aucamp, broker and owner – Remax Elite
If you are looking to make a few improvements to the property with the hope of increasing your rental, consider more durable finishes.
Finishes that are not easily damaged or destroyed, such as granite tops, last longer, says Aucamp.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert.Read More
How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species
There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.Read More
Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?
Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.Read More
Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away
The popular Durban shisanyama owner passed away on 13 August.Read More
[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood
Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.Read More
Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey
McKinsey Health Institute released a Gen Z survey, revealing that Gen Z's barely use social media to protect their mental health.Read More
Savour aQuellé water while you Walk The Talk this Sunday
As the official 702 Walk The Talk hydration sponsor, aQuellé will keep you refreshed while you explore the Cradle of Humankind.Read More