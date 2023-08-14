NPA taking disciplinary action against Cato Manor 'death squad' prosecutors
Lester Kiewit interviews Johan Booysen, Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is taking disciplinary action against senior prosecutors – Anthony Mosing, Gladstone Maema and Raymond Mathenjwa – who allegedly started the false prosecution of the Cato Manor 'death squad' and Booysen.
In 2012, Maema led the prosecution against Booysen and the policemen who were arrested and set to face 116 charges after being accused of being behind a string of killings.
In addition, Booysen faced charges of murder, racketeering and robbery, however, the charges were dropped in 2019.
RELATED: Major General Johan Booysen says he feels vindicated by Sunday Times apology
The charges originated from an investigation into corrupt actives by politically-connected businessman Thoshan Panday, who was accused of gaining R60 million in irregular South African Police Service (SAPS) tenders.
Booysen says that he was approached by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward Zuma to release the remaining funds to Panday after his company was frozen.
The group was then arrested after he refused to comply.
I had also been placed under pressure to seize the investigation which I did not do.Johan Booysen, Former head – KwaZulu-Natal Hawks
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NPA taking disciplinary action against Cato Manor 'death squad' prosecutors
Source : Twitter: @ISephara
