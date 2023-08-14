Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?

14 August 2023 9:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Movies
Tom Cruise
superheros

Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram.

Okay, DC fans... here's your chance to weigh in: Would Tom Cruise be perfect as the Green Lantern?

Artist Pablo Ruiz thinks he would.

Ruiz sparked a debate on this one on Instagram when he posted Tom Cruise as the Green Lantern.

In other news, James Gunn has yet to cast his own Hal Jordan (AKA, Green Lantern) — so maybe Cruise can be considered? He's the ultimate maverick, after all.

While we wait for a verdict on this one, these DC movies are still to be released this year...

Blue Beetle (18 August)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (20 December)


This article first appeared on KFM : Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible?







