The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup

14 August 2023 9:33 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Desiree Ellis

Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on the team’s World Cup performance.

While Banyana Banyana made history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as the first South African team to reach the last 16, Coach Ellis believes her team could have gone all the way.

RELATED: Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

The trophy was ultimately ‘there for the taking’, she says.

You had the likes of Germany, Brazil, and the USA all going out and the so-called underdogs punching above their weight… You just needed to be consistent and get the results.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

Team SA was knocked out in the last 16 by the Netherlands, but their campaign confirmed a few things for the ladies in green and yellow, says Ellis.

It has shown that we’ve grown, that we can mix it up there with the best [and] it shows that the rankings really don’t mean anything if you prepare and plan well.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

The team’s performance reignited talks about the need for a professional women’s league.

RELATED: Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba

A pro league will get more women on the field and will allow more players to make a career out of football, thereby perfecting their craft.

Many people were surprised to hear that several Banyana Banyana players only play football part-time while having full-time jobs to sustain their lives.

Professional leagues allow players to play at this level consistently and continuously and all of our players don’t have that… Surely, if you can train week in and week out at this intensity, then things will be bigger and better.

Desiree Ellis, coach – Banyana Banyana

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 947 : Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup




