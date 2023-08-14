Introducing the Bidvest Bank 48 Hour Notice Investment Account





The 48 Hour Notice Investment Account is an innovative solution specifically designed to help businesses thrive. The benefit of this call account includes the ability to access funds within two business days’ notice. And, returns are guaranteed at maturity at an attractive interest rate of 8,55%*.

Business clients are required to have a minimum amount of R100,000 to open the account and it should not be seen as a transactional account, rather as an investment vehicle allowing for flexibility to access the cash quicker when the need arises.

It is specifically designed for business who have surplus funds and want to maximise their interest earnings. The account was developed as a vehicle to facilitate business savings. Should access to funds be needed, the account calls for 48 hours’ notice, which means there is less temptation to withdraw the money unless it is genuinely necessary.

The addition of the 48 Hour Notice Deposit Account adds to the Business Savings continuum offering from Bidvest Bank to suit all types of business short-term or long-term needs with great interest earning potential.

*It is subject to change therefore Ts & Cs apply