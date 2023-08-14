Chilling footage shows K2 climbers walking over dead man in bid to break records





Ethics on high-altitude climbs is being brought into question after chilling footage was released showing K2 climbers making their way over a dying climber in hopes to claim world records.

The footage was captured in July of this year on the world's second-highest mountain also known as the world' most dangerous mountain.

According to reports, Pakistani porter Muhammad Hassan had been assigned to join the rope-fixing team on the 8611m high mountain.

Things took a turn for the worse when Hassan fell while setting up the ropes for incoming climbers which left him hanging upside down with a broken oxygen mask.

Climbers reportedly said that he died soon after being helped back onto the path, however, Philip Flämig who captured the footage says otherwise.

Flämig told the media that Hassan was moving three hours after the incident: "This man was still alive while around 50 people climbed past him".

One climber in particular that was shamed was Norwegian mountaineer, Kristin Harila who took to social media to explain what exactly happened and denied any claims that they left Hassan to die.

WARNING! Some may find the below footage disturbing

We know that with mountain climbing time is of the essence. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

