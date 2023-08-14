Savour aQuellé water while you Walk The Talk this Sunday





702 is thrilled to announce that aQuellé is the official hydration sponsor of the 702 Walk the Talk. Now, on your marks and get set for a celebration of community, unity, and the pure joy of an active lifestyle.

Whether you like taking it easy or going for an exciting challenge, the walk on the 20th of August 2023 at Maropeng, at the Cradle of Humankind has something for everyone - even the little ones are welcome!

This year’s event guarantees an unforgettable experience for all participants, featuring captivating rolling hills and scenic grassland walks. You can look forward to being refreshed at the finish with the new aQuellé ViV Power and Sports drinks.

The all-new ViV power and sports drinks range by aQuellé is designed to optimise active lifestyles within an African context. It consists of four unique and energising flavours: ViV Power is packed with guarana and natural caffeine, while the Pineberry, Gardenfruit and Kalamansi Sports Drinks revive with added electrolytes and B vitamins. All are made with pure natural spring water.

Award-winning qualities

Inspired to create the ideal bottle for physical activity, the unique aQuellé ViV bottle fits ergonomically into the user's hand. The ultimate grip and extreme aesthetic appeal make it dramatically different to any other bottle in this market.

The first award was received very soon after ViV was launched, earning Gold at the 2021 Gold Pack Awards which showcases the very best of the packaging industry.

The qualities and benefits of the new addition to the aQuellé brand also made it stand out internationally, winning the Best New Brand category at the 2021 Zenith Global Water Drinks Awards.

For more information visit the aQuellé website.