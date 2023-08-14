



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

The taxi association launched an eight-day-long strike which ended last week over the impounding of taxis by the city.

The strike turned violent with multiple vehicles burnt and five deaths believed to be related.

Santaco is now heading to court to file an urgent interdict against the city to prevent further impounding of taxis.

We are reeling from this last week of deadly occurrences that happened around the taxi strike. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

According to Friedman, Santaco is claiming that taxis are being impounded for minor infringements, but the mayor of Cape Town denies this.

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

[Geordin Hill-Lewis] says he got his people to sift through the six thousand impoundment papers and had found less than a handful that were minor infringements. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Residents 'still reeling' from taxi strike as Santaco seeks urgent interdict