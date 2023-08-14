Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news which includes McKinsey Health Institute's latest survey on Gen Z's use of social media.

Friedman says that the McKinsey Institute interviewed 42 thousand participants across 26 countries to get trends on how different generations are consuming social media.

Some notable takeouts from the study are:

1) Gen Z's (people aged between 18-24) use social media, on average, an hour per day - despite being born into a digital age.

2) Millennials (people born between 1980 and 1995) are more active on social media than any other age group, followed by baby boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964).

Friedman adds that the survey shows that Gen Z's are active social media users in that they are "not quick to react to content on social media platforms like some millennials and boomers do a lot of."

Friedman also says that the survey shows that Gen Z's absence from social media is largely because they feel negatively about it.

Friedman reports that the survey says, Gen Zers were more likely than other generations to cite negative feelings about social media.

Gen Z's were also more likely to report having poor mental health - social media might affect their mental health negatively.

While more than 50 percent of all groups cited self-expression and social connectivity as positives from social media.

It makes sense to me that the younger generations have a different approach and they're not as triggered to react online. Young people are almost invisible online in terms of their interaction because they're definitely more aware of their digital footprint, which is forever, whereas I think baby boomers... everything you write online is being used either to know more about you or can be used against you so... don't engage. Young people are much more wise to this. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

