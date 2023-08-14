Gerhard Ackerman gets 12 life terms for running child sex trafficking ring
Warning: This story contains graphic details of child rape and abuse.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted child sex trafficker and rapist Gerhard Ackerman has been handed 12 life sentences for the rape and human trafficking of minors.
Ackerman, who was found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex trafficking ring, appeared at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning.
He ran a child rape ring in Johannesburg where teenage boys were sexually exploited, linked with adult men who would perform sexual acts on them for a fee.
Ackerman worked with prominent human rights lawyer Paul Kennedy, who died by suicide last year while out on bail.
He is currently on trial in a separate matter where he allegedly forced an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.
