



It's clearly an age-old question, brought into sharp relief once more by the City of Cape Town's impoundment of transgressing taxis and the industry's violent reaction to the clampdown.

Should old, unroadworthy cars be destroyed in the interest of safety?

Back in 1936, Cape Town authorities came to the conclusion that a large percentage of road accidents were caused by old cars and therefore all cars over a certain age should be destroyed.

The old cars were dumped and incinerated in the interest of safety on the roads.

Watch below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Should all old cars be destroyed?