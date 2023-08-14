Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Black Swan Media director and executive producer of Miss SA, Relebogile Mabotja about her South African Film and Television Awards nomination.

Mabotja’s Black Swan Media is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme by the South Africa Film and Television Awards for their work on the Miss South Africa 2022 live pageant.

The production house led this year's pageant as well.

The team received the news of their nomination right before the Miss SA 2023 pageant went live on 13 August.

We were so excited to be nominated but that just made the pressure 10 times worse for last night’s show but I am just relieved the team delivered, it really takes a village of many hands and people. Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

This is a particularly important nomination for Black Swan Media because the pageant is run by an all-female production team, says Mabotja.

While the Miss SA pageant is all about empowering young women and providing them with a platform to make impactful change, the women behind the scenes are working just as hard.

Women have not really had opportunities to be in the [production] space, even for myself as an executive producer it is shocking that I was the first female executive producer of the Miss South Africa pageant. Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

If we are going to do something for women, and it’s supposed to be an empowerment platform then let it be done by women. Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

