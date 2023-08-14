Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We know what's where. All we need is the power' - SIU on Tembisa Hospital probe The Special Investigating Unit found massive maladministration and corruption at Tembisa Hospital after whistleblower Babita Deoka... 14 August 2023 6:28 PM
Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages The Constitutional Court has given Parliament a June 2024 deadline to correct the divorce law. 14 August 2023 3:00 PM
Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual) Warm temperatures are expected throughout the week in Gauteng. 14 August 2023 2:45 PM
View all Local
DA set to hold convention on coalition govts to drive ANC out of power in 2024 The national convention, set to be held on this week, will see around seven parties gathering to explore ways towards a moonshot p... 14 August 2023 8:58 AM
Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) on Jacob Zuma's release: 'It's a joke! A mockery!' Two months into former president Jacob Zuma's eight-month sentence, he's been granted a “special remissions” release. 11 August 2023 9:31 AM
'Millions of people living desperate lives in rural SA, and govt doesn't care?' 'Despite grinding poverty, the ANC prefers ideological rhetoric to investment' writes Peter Bruce in a powerful column for Busines... 10 August 2023 9:32 PM
View all Politics
SA imports $2.5 bn worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters This has raised questions about why none of the equipment is being produced locally, especially when we have the necessary resourc... 14 August 2023 2:59 PM
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves' While the taxi association is often associated with violence, they play a critical role in South Africa's economy. 14 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Business
Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert. 14 August 2023 3:10 PM
How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros. 14 August 2023 2:29 PM
Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it? Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone. 14 August 2023 1:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Desiree Ellis believes Banyana could've gone all the way at World Cup Coach Desiree Ellis says the World Cup trophy was ‘there for the taking’. 14 August 2023 9:33 AM
Boxing for fitness: 'It teaches you to join body and mind' 'If you can walk you can box, it's never too late to learn' says Boxfit Gym's Simon Domingos. 12 August 2023 4:51 PM
One year to go: Will the Paris 2024 Olympic Games see a return to normalcy? Paris could play host to a more "traditional and enjoyable" Olympic Games in 2024. 10 August 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals Audiences just loved performances by this local comedian and TV personality on the television singing show. 14 August 2023 1:52 PM
Thuso Mbedu shines as first-ever L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan African ambassador The local actress said "words are failing me" at a L'Oréal Paris event in Jozi over the weekend. 14 August 2023 11:10 AM
Tom Cruise as the next Green Lantern... perfect or a Mission Impossible? Artist Pablo Ruiz sparked fans' interest in seeing Cruise in one of his most requested superhero roles through art on Instagram. 14 August 2023 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses China is facing economic problems as a property giant warns of a multibillion-dollar loss for the first half of the year. 14 August 2023 2:38 PM
Poland ups defence on its border with Russian ally Belarus Poland has increased its defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. 14 August 2023 1:57 PM
Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated' A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear a case against former US president Donald Trump next week. 14 August 2023 1:35 PM
View all World
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
HRW says Zimbabwe elections cannot be free or fair: 'Depressing news' Zimbabweans will head to the polls to vote for a president later this month, but these elections may not be free or fair. 8 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The law is the law in Republic of Cape Town – 'if' it is the law Cape Town is not bending in the face of the taxi industry as so many other cities and the national government have done. 10 August 2023 6:28 AM
Hiring women speakers ONLY during Women’s Month symptomatic of deeper problem Bruce Whitfield interviews Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday. 9 August 2023 9:08 PM
Happy Women's Day? FNB clients greeted with 'surprise' double debits FNB gave many of its clients an alarming Women’s Day surprise, reports Wendy Knowler. 9 August 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA

14 August 2023 12:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja
Safta Awards

Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Black Swan Media director and executive producer of Miss SA, Relebogile Mabotja about her South African Film and Television Awards nomination.

Mabotja’s Black Swan Media is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme by the South Africa Film and Television Awards for their work on the Miss South Africa 2022 live pageant.

The production house led this year's pageant as well.

The team received the news of their nomination right before the Miss SA 2023 pageant went live on 13 August.

RELATED: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

We were so excited to be nominated but that just made the pressure 10 times worse for last night’s show but I am just relieved the team delivered, it really takes a village of many hands and people.

Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

This is a particularly important nomination for Black Swan Media because the pageant is run by an all-female production team, says Mabotja.

While the Miss SA pageant is all about empowering young women and providing them with a platform to make impactful change, the women behind the scenes are working just as hard.

Women have not really had opportunities to be in the [production] space, even for myself as an executive producer it is shocking that I was the first female executive producer of the Miss South Africa pageant.

Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

If we are going to do something for women, and it’s supposed to be an empowerment platform then let it be done by women.

Relebogile Mabotja, executive producer

Scroll above to listen to the interview

RELATED: Thando Thabethe scores two SAFTA nominations




14 August 2023 12:13 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja
Safta Awards

More from Lifestyle

Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert. Photo: Instagram/natasha_joubert

Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert

14 August 2023 3:10 PM

Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Ikiwaner

How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species

14 August 2023 2:29 PM

There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© manovankohr/123rf.com

Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?

14 August 2023 1:59 PM

Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eyadini Lounge founder, Jabulani Zama. Photo: Facebook/Eyadini Lounge

Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away

14 August 2023 1:55 PM

The popular Durban shisanyama owner passed away on 13 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood

14 August 2023 1:02 PM

Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beauty pageant / Pexels: Jonathan Borba

Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims

14 August 2023 12:39 PM

Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.123rf.com

Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey

14 August 2023 11:38 AM

McKinsey Health Institute released a Gen Z survey, revealing that Gen Z's barely use social media to protect their mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savour aQuellé water while you Walk The Talk this Sunday

14 August 2023 10:52 AM

As the official 702 Walk The Talk hydration sponsor, aQuellé will keep you refreshed while you explore the Cradle of Humankind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Andy Dean /123rf

Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent

14 August 2023 10:42 AM

Pinpointing how much rent to charge tenants can be tricky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans to face slow internet until September (mostly in Netflix hours)

14 August 2023 9:02 AM

Jan Vermeulen (Editor at MyBroadband) explains the repair of two underwater cables that snapped and how long the repair will take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves'

Local Business

Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages

Local

Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CoCT confirms impounding 14 minibus taxis over last few days

14 August 2023 7:51 PM

ActionSA wants DA's formal commitment against working with ANC

14 August 2023 7:32 PM

Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages

14 August 2023 5:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA