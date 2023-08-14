[LISTEN] Tshwane applies for exemption on wage increases: ‘There is no budget’





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Selby Mokaba, Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane and Precious Theledi, acting Secretary for the South African Municipal Workers Union in the Tshwane region.

Tshwane has submitted an application to the South African Local Government Bargaining Council to exempt it from paying increases.

The city has reportedly dismissed almost 100 workers since the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) began striking.

The workers are demanding a 5.4% wage increase and for the city to pay them outstanding increases since 2021.

Samwu has been on strike over this issue since July.

Mokaba says the city did inform workers timeously that they would not be able to afford to pay the wage increases.

He adds that even councillors have not received increase for the 2023/2024 financial year.

There is a 0% budget for the increases for both the staff and the councillors. Selby Mokaba, Spokesperson - City of Tshwane

He says they are aware of the struggles that workers are facing with rising costs, the city needs to collect revenue so they can stabilise their finances and be able to pay increases.

Theledi says that the City does seem to have money but is not using its finances in the right way and is using service providers to do work that could be done by employees.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane have been protesting over salary increases after 3 years without one. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

From where we are sitting, the City has money but there is a mismanagement of funds. Precious Theledi, Acting Secretary - Samwu in the Tshwane region

If the City can start managing its funds, there will be money. Precious Theledi, Acting Secretary - Samwu in the Tshwane region

