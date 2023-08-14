



This past weekend saw the quarter-finals of The Masked Singer South Africa. This season is in full swing as we move closer to the grand finale where audiences will find out who the last standing masked singer will be.

Check out the latest contestant revealed on the most recent episode of The Masked Singer:

Jason Goliath is a South African actor, comedian, and TV personality. In his latest stand-up show, Dala What You Must: It Is What It Is, Goliath focuses on his passion for comedy over the years.

SPOILER ALERT! 🐘 We can finally enjoy the rest of our weekend knowing who was behind the mysterious Elephant mask: actor and comedian @JasonGoliath! RT if you knew it, ‘like’ if you didn’t. #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/B4ysoYLj0k ' The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) August 12, 2023

Find out more about how the show works and get watching: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA

As the competition heats up, the masked singers go head-to-head, showing off their incredible vocals and spectacular costumes.

Each week one identity is revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will battle it out to win the Golden Masked Trophy.

Who is left? Tree, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion will sing their hearts out to be in the finale.

Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30 pm and SABC 1 at 8 pm.

Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9 pm.

This article first appeared on 947 : Popular local funnyman revealed as 'Elephant' on Masked Singer SA quarter finals