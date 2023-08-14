[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Lorenzo Davids, Transport Activist and CEO of Justice Fund.

The standoff between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry might have ended, but it cannot be denied that the stay-away showed how crucial taxis are for the working class as businesses came to a stand still.

Mandla Hermanus, Santaco Western Cape Chairperson previously told CapeTalk that the government needs to recognise the role that the taxi industry plays in the country as an essential service and the impact it has on the economy.

Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/EWN.

RELATED: Santaco taxi strike comes to an end: 'It was never meant to be violent'

Davids says that most times anger and frustration are directed at the wrong individuals – instead of going to the owners of the companies, the drivers are getting the short end of the stick.

He adds that this is the level of communication that the government has failed to engage in to give the industry the recognition that it deserves.

It's been an industry subjected to violence, thuggery and all those kinds of things. Lorenzo Davids, Transport Activist and CEO – Justice Fund

There's this big, big, big misunderstanding and gap in how the dialogue is led by the South African government. Lorenzo Davids, Transport Activist and CEO – Justice Fund

It is massive! Not only do they have a turnover of R90 billion, they pay fuel which is R36 billion...their contribution to the economy is massive! Lorenzo Davids, Transport Activist and CEO – Justice Fund

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.