Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
Clarence Ford speaks to Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent.
Trump has faced three indictments, and this is the fourth case opened against him.
Unprecedented, isn’t it? We never thought we would be in this position with a US president facing all of these cases.Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent
According to Tinline, this latest case relates to attempts to interfere with the 2020 elections.
At the time there were allegations that Trump made a phone call where he asked the authorities to ‘find some extra votes.’
Anti-racketeering laws could be used to not only indict the former president but also some of his allies.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed this is a ‘witch-hunt’ against him.
Despite all the charges against him, Trump is still the Republican party’s front-running presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.
If he is convicted on any of the felony counts, things could get a lot more complicated.Audrey Tinline, BBC correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Grand jury to hear case against Trump: 'Things could get a lot more complicated'
