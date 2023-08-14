Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away
Condolences continue to pour in following the death of Eyadini Lounge owner, Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama.
The popular shisanyama in Umlazi, Durban confirmed the founder’s passing on Sunday (13 August).
“We are saddened by the passing of our founder Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama known as Jigga Money. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to everyone of you, for always being by his side,” the statement reads.
On Saturday, Eyadini Lounge announced that Zama suffered a stroke.
TimesLive reports that Zama was popular among tourists and a source of jobs for artists and several youth.
Gqom artist Babes Wodumo and many other local celebrities mourned the owner’s death.
The musician took to social media to share a tribute to the late businessman.
DJ Happygal Ndlovu also shared a tribute.
This article first appeared on 947 : Eyadini Lounge founder Jabulani Zama has passed away
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=685251636968406&set=pcb.685251833635053
More from Lifestyle
Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert
Here's five fun facts you probably didn't know about Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert.Read More
How to grow rhinos in a lab: The science that could save an endangered species
There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros.Read More
Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an ‘everything app’, but what is it?
Everything apps are designed to help you do, well, just about everything you do on a phone.Read More
[LISTEN] The PURRfect music for cats exist to put them in a PAWsitive mood
Yes, there's music composed specifically for cats and it sounds like this...Read More
Miss Universe pageant cuts ties with organisers over sexual harassment claims
Six contestants have pressed charges after allegedly being forced to strip and spread their legs for 'body checks'.Read More
Relebogile Mabotja scores a SAFTA nod for her work on Miss SA
Relebogile Mabotja is nominated for Best Entertainment Programme for the production of the Miss SA 2022 pageant.Read More
Gen Z's use up to 1 hour of social media a day to avoid negativity - survey
McKinsey Health Institute released a Gen Z survey, revealing that Gen Z's barely use social media to protect their mental health.Read More
Savour aQuellé water while you Walk The Talk this Sunday
As the official 702 Walk The Talk hydration sponsor, aQuellé will keep you refreshed while you explore the Cradle of Humankind.Read More
Property tips: Determining how much you should charge for rent
Pinpointing how much rent to charge tenants can be tricky.Read More