



Bruce Whitfield interviews Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Senior Economist in sustainable growth at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) and the facilitator of the South Africa Renewable Energy Masterplan (Sarem).

South Africa has imported roughly R12 billion worth of solar cells and panels in the first half of the year, as the country faces crippling loadshedding.

Collectively, the country has imported $2.5 billion (R47 billion) worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters, compared to $1.7 billion (R32 billion) in the whole of 2022.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

While this means that the country will feel less of the loadshedding brunt, many have questioned why none of the equipment is being produced locally, especially when we have the necessary resources.

Montmasson-Clair says that not only will producing it locally boost our economy, but it will provide jobs for a country crippled with unemployment.

He adds that South Africa has two manufacturers of solar panels, two main companies that produce wind towers, numerous companies that produce lithium-ion battery packs, along with a number of companies that produce inverters.

Montmasson-Clair does, however, note that importing these pieces of equipment from China is cheaper than producing them locally.

We should be supporting our manufacturers to make sure that they can supply into the market and create more jobs. Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Senior Economist in sustainable growth – Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

We really have some world-class productions. Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Senior Economist in sustainable growth – Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

Every panel that leaves China is subsidised. Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, Senior Economist in sustainable growth – Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA imports $2.5 bn worth of solar panels, lithium-ion batteries and inverters