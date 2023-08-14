Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is looking to amend the country’s more than 40-year-old Divorce Act for the first time to include Muslim marriages.
Muslim religious marriages, unless registered, are currently not recognised under South African family law.
It means Muslim women and children born within such marriages - have no protection from the law when unions are dissolved.
The Constitutional Court has given Parliament a June 2024 deadline to correct the divorce law.
The amendment to the 1979 Divorce Act provides a definition for a Muslim marriage as one entered into under the tenets of Islam.
READ: Party won't rest until registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
It further includes a minor or dependent child of such a marriage.
Lawyer Courtney Elson said the country’s family law is constantly having to catch up to the Constitution.
"They are given the same protection as any other child of any other marriage in South Africa that includes maintenance, guardianship, care and contact."
The amendments will mean that a court may now make a decree in respect of a Muslim divorce.
“There, they would look at whether the husband is the spouse in more than one Muslim marriage, so that women are afforded protection where that is the case.”
The public has until 8 September 2023 to make written submissions on the Divorce Amendment Bill.
Parliament is still considering whether to proceed with a private member’s bill introduced by the Al Jama-ah party to recognise Muslim marriages.
Muslim religious marriages are not included in a draft marriages bill also currently before Parliament and open for public comment until the end of August.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parliament looks to amend Divorce Act to include Muslim marriages
More from Local
'We know what's where. All we need is the power' - SIU on Tembisa Hospital probe
The Special Investigating Unit found massive maladministration and corruption at Tembisa Hospital after whistleblower Babita Deokaran was killed.Read More
Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual)
Warm temperatures are expected throughout the week in Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The R90 billion taxi industry needs the recognition that it deserves'
While the taxi association is often associated with violence, they play a critical role in South Africa's economy.Read More
Zuma prison case casts doubt on South Africa’s medical parole law
The case of former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole has highlighted some flaws in the law.Read More
[LISTEN] Tshwane applies for exemption on wage increases: ‘There is no budget’
The City of Tshwane has applied for an exemption from giving workers an annual salary increase amid a Samwu strike.Read More
How lax legislative loopholes are allowing illegal mining to thrive in SA
Eyewitness News delves deeper into the issues surrounding illegal mining in South Africa, and looks at why authorities are struggling to get a handle on the matter.Read More
Residents 'still reeling' from taxi strike as Santaco seeks urgent interdict
Santaco has accused the City of Cape Town of impounding six taxis over the weekend.Read More
Motsoaledi says SA to now demand transit visas from Pakistan nationals
This after 67 Pakistani nationals were denied entry into South Africa, following their failure to comply with immigration laws.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman gets 12 life terms for running child sex trafficking ring
Ackerman was found guilty of more than 700 charges related to running a child sex trafficking ring.Read More