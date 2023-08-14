Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual)





Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster (Skip to 36:00)

It is looking like the end of winter might come a little earlier than usual this year.

Forecasts for this week show maximum temperatures in Gauteng in the mid-20s.

While this does not necessarily mean we are completely out of the cold just yet, Viljoen says it will be pleasantly warm.

It is a bit early to make that call unfortunately. I know a lot of people are keen to pack away their winter clothes. Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster

Picture: © weyo/123rf.com

Viljoen says that we may have one or two big winter weather systems before winter comes to an end.

She adds that we could be looking at a warmer summer and spring than usual this year.

Listen to the interview above for more.