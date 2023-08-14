Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual)
Mandy Wiener speaks to Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster (Skip to 36:00)
It is looking like the end of winter might come a little earlier than usual this year.
Forecasts for this week show maximum temperatures in Gauteng in the mid-20s.
While this does not necessarily mean we are completely out of the cold just yet, Viljoen says it will be pleasantly warm.
It is a bit early to make that call unfortunately. I know a lot of people are keen to pack away their winter clothes.Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster
Viljoen says that we may have one or two big winter weather systems before winter comes to an end.
She adds that we could be looking at a warmer summer and spring than usual this year.
Listen to the interview above for more.
