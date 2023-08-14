Who is the new Miss SA? 5 facts about Natasha Joubert





In case you missed it, Miss South Africa 2023 has been crowned - Meet Natasha Joubert!

The 26-year-old from Gauteng was crowned at the SunBet Arena at TimeSquare Casino in Pretoria on 13 August.

Get to know the new queen, here’s five facts you probably didn’t know about her:

1) Second time is the charm

This is not the first time the beauty entered the pageant.

Joubert made it to the top three in 2020 after she lucked out to Shudufhadzo Musida.

She represented South Africa the following year at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

Miss Universe South Africa, Natasha Joubert, in her National Costume for the Miss Universe Pageant on 17 May 2021. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/UwYLWbxoif ' Royal’Tee Shongwe (@AdvKindness) April 12, 2021

2) She inspired a book character

Speaking to Sunday Times, Jourbert shares that she was the inspiration for a character in a ‘very creative’ childhood friend’s book.

The characters were based on real people, changing their names, but keeping their initials the same.

Joubert was dubbed Natalia Jefferys.

3) She is a fashion designer

In addition to having a BCom Marketing degree, she founded her own fashion brand in 2016.

The brand Natalia Jefferys, which specialises in couture for special occasions, is run alongside her mother.

Yes, the brand’s name was inspired by the book character!

4) She was on SA’s Got Talent

The Miss South Africa stage wasn’t the first stage Joubert graced.

Speaking to News24, she revealed that she was on South Africa’s Got Talent at just 11 years old.

Joubert was clearly born to be in the spotlight!

5) She’s a lover of the outdoors

While the beauty queen loves the glitz and glamour, she also loves the outdoors.

Many might be surprised to find out that she was a tomboy when she was younger.

