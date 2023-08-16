Standard Bank’s Why She Leads highlights the importance of women leadership





Last year, Standard Bank launched their Why She Leads campaign, which recognizes and celebrates exceptional women in Corporate and Investment Banking by highlighting their achievements and contributions to our people, the economy, and society.

This Women’s Month, the financial service provider continues the journey showcasing the excellence and expertise within their business by putting a spotlight on ten of their brilliant women leaders aka Sheroes.

John Perlman was recently joined by Standard Bank CIB’s Head of Legal and Investment Banking for Africa Regions, Sharon Brighton, to unpack the purpose and impact of this campaign.

Listen to the full audio below:

Brighton mentions how the campaign does more than just recognize the group’s achievements but also gives a beacon of hope and inspiration to the future generation of women who may see the corporate world as a daunting male-dominated industry.

It demonstrates an evolving space in banking, where women not only have a seat at the table but we’ve become ambassadors for the future generation of women who will be empowered and inspired. Sharon Brighton, Head: Legal, Investment Banking, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking

The women I'm with are not just bankers, they are industry leaders. They help steer Africa’s growth. Sharon Brighton, Head: Legal, Investment Banking, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking

To learn more about the campaign and take in some valuable insight from industry-leading women like Brighton, visit the official Why She Leads event web page. Standard Bank also celebrates Women’s Month with a talk show series getting to know some of Africa’s trailblazing women, which you can watch and be inspired by on Standard Bank's YouTube channel.